Bloomberg named Russian presidential aide Oreshkin the author of the idea to sell gas for rubles

The idea of ​​transferring payments for Russian gas supplied to unfriendly states into rubles belongs to Maxim Oreshkin, an aide to the country’s president. About it reported US agency Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The agency claims Oreshkin is part of an “informal advisory group” of economists close to Russian President Vladimir Putin who have experience working with Western financial systems and are developing responses to anti-Russian sanctions.

In addition to Oreshkin, Bloomberg sources include Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Alexei Zabotkin and Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev in this informal group.

Oreshkin himself, answering the agency’s question about the new gas payment scheme, said that he considers the effect of it positive. However, he declined to comment on his role in the emergence of this mechanism.

It is also alleged that Oreshkin is the author of the concept of “real default” in the context of the status of EU and US obligations to the Russian economy, which the president repeatedly voiced during his speeches.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to convert payments for Russian gas supplies to European countries into rubles at the end of March. Later, the government published a scheme according to which payment would take place. According to it, buyers will open accounts in rubles and euros with Gazprombank, and the credit institution will independently purchase rubles on the domestic market from foreign currency payments for gas.

Subsequently, the authorities of some countries, as well as individual companies, refused to comply with these conditions, as a result of which Gazprom stopped deliveries to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands.