By the end of this year, there will be a full recovery of the labor market in Russia before the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced on May 22 by the aide to the President of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin.

“Thanks to active measures, active support of demand last year, unemployment has already decreased from 6.4% to 5.4%, a million jobs in the Russian economy have been restored. We expect that by the end of the year there will be a full recovery, and the labor market will return to the level where it was before the crisis, “Oreshkin said during a speech at the Novoye Znanie marathon.

Earlier, on May 13, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the government spoke about the recovery process on the labor market in the country.

As of the end of March, the number of employed increased by 644 thousand people, Kotyakov emphasized. Based on the data of the portal “Work in Russia”, the Ministry of Labor records the increase in vacancies in all regions, today more than 1.6 million positions are available to job seekers.

Earlier, on May 12, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the importance of restoring the labor market in Russia to the level before the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that in 17 regions of the Russian Federation, the indicators have already returned to the dock-like values.

On April 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the announcement of a message to the Federal Assembly, called for the restoration of the labor market in the country as soon as possible. He noted that thanks to the support of the economy, the authorities managed to save more than 5 million jobs.