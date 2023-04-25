According to the results of the current year, Russia’s GDP growth will be from 1 to 2%, Maxim Oreshkin, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, said on April 25 at the Knowledge. First.”

“If you look at the economic picture now, it allows you to talk with a certain optimism about what is happening in our country. <...> The levels of business confidence of both business and the population are at multi-year highs <...> In general, GDP will grow somewhere from 1 to 2% for the year, ”Oreshkin noted.

There is also a positive situation in the labor market. Unemployment at 3.5% – such a low figure, according to Oreshkin, has not yet been.

The day before, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the budget rule, floating rate and inflation targeting allow the Russian Federation to keep the situation in the economy under control.

In March, the head of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, said that the Russian economy has great potential, which is based on domestic demand. In addition, according to the minister, investments in the domestic market, real estate, tourism, engineering production and other areas will continue.

In the same month, speaking at the RSPP congress, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the country’s economy was acquiring a fundamentally different quality, beginning to develop according to a new model.