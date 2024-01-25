Oreshkin said he was ready to support the extension of the decree on the sale of foreign currency earnings

Assistant to the President of Russia Maxim Oreshkin expressed his readiness to support the extension of the decree of the head of state on the sale of foreign currency earnings by large exporters, his words are quoted by RIA News.

The politician called the measure effective, pointing out that the government conducted an in-depth analysis of the consequences it led to and initiated an extension until the end of the year.

Oreshkin recalled that in accordance with the decree, the powers of Rosfinmonitoring have been expanded, and information is being received from companies. “And obviously, the adoption of this decision led to the fact that excessive volatility disappeared from the companies’ operations, which was what we were counting on. Obviously, the measure is effective. Accordingly, I, for my part, will support this extension,” he added.

The aide to the Russian President also ruled out the possibility of softening the terms of the decree, saying that it initially contained all the mechanisms for working out subtle points.

Oreshkin clarified that we are talking only about large exporters, the measure does not apply to everyone without restrictions. In addition, there is a mechanism that allows a flexible approach to various situations; there is an understanding that in the current circumstances, rigid work is impossible.

He concluded that there is a commission headed by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, this body is authorized to consider emerging issues.

On January 23, the Ministry of Finance supported the extension of the mechanism for the mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings, which “has shown its effectiveness.” At the same time, the Ministry of Finance allowed adjustments to the revenue return scheme “if exporters encounter difficulties in returning it.”