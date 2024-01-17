BANDAI NAMCO Europe announces the arrival on the shelves of Italian stores of the very limited collaboration between OREO x PAC-MAN. It will be possible to find the limited edition of the biscuits as early as this monthbut they will only be available while supplies last.

This collaboration was created in the name of fun, scanning the cookies inside the official site in fact we can unlock new mini-games. But that's not all, we can enter the barcode of any package purchased participate in a prize competition in which gods will be put up for grabs OREO x PAC-MAN mini cabinets and many other prizes.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

DISCOVER THE NEW OREO x PAC-MAN SPECIAL EDITION Prepare to be amazed by the announcement of an exciting partnership: OREO – the world's favorite cookie brand* – reveals a new collaboration with PAC-MAN, a true symbol of pop culture. With the aim of encouraging its fans to have fun in the name of #Playfulnessthe two global icons have come together to create a new experience: playing to solve the maze while enjoying your favorite biscuit – what could be better? To celebrate this partnership, OREO has created 6 exclusive decorations of the iconic cookies inspired by the classic PAC-MAN game, enclosed in a special edition packaging. Each cookie will play a specific role as consumers will be able to scan each OREO to unlock exclusive OREO x PAC-MAN maze gameplay experiences. But that is not all! By entering the barcode of any OREO PAC-MAN special edition package, fans will be able to win a selection of incredible prizes: OREO PAC-MAN mini arcade and, in the final draw, an OREOxPAC-MAN big arcade. Perrine Pierrard-Willaey – OREO Marketing Director Europe – he has declared: “At OREO we are always looking for new ways to add a twist to the way of offering consumers our iconic biscuit while having fun. That's why we're thrilled to announce the latest in a series of groundbreaking partnerships, which has previously seen us collaborate with world-renowned brands such as Xbox and Batman. Thanks to this activity, our fans will be able to live a pop experience dedicated to #Playfulness.” “OREO and PAC-MAN are known for their proximity to the concept of Playfulness, which makes this partnership perfect,” he has declared Aadil Tayouga – Licensing & Business Strategy Director Of Bandai Namco Europe. “Both brands appeal to all generations, and we can't wait to see families and friends come together to enjoy OREO cookies while playing PAC-MAN for unforgettable fun-filled moments of sharing.” OREO x PAC-MAN cookies will be available on shelves in a limited edition starting in January 2024, while supplies last. To find out more, fans can visit the site www.oreo.eu or follow the official Instagram channel @oreo_italia.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe