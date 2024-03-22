Although we could all agree that Airing It is the perfect chocolate cookie, the creators of this product constantly offer us new flavors that everyone wants to try. Now, It was recently revealed that Oreo will have a churro flavor, something that has excited more than one person.

Starting next March 27, the churros Oreos will be on sale in all stores in the United States, and will have fried dough flavored cookies with churro flavored cream. Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown if this producer will reach Mexico or any other country that loves this famous dessert.

add a little 🔥 spice 🔥with OREO Churro, on shelves 3/27 pic.twitter.com/C2QH3m0rxl — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) March 20, 2024

Notably, this isn't the first time Oreo has offered a churro cookie, as A few years ago they released a secret flavor, which turned out to be churro. However, it is unknown if this time we will see the same recipe, or if the new product will have a series of ingredients never seen before.

Regardless of the outcome, it's a safe bet that we're looking at one of the most anticipated Oreo flavors of all time. We just have to wait to see if this product reaches the shelves of our country., or if it will be time to start importing food. On related topics, there is already an Oreo Xbox Series S. Likewise, Oreo and Super Mario Bros. have a collaboration.

Editor's Note:

Oreos are fantastic cookies. While it is true that the original flavor is perfect, the combinations and variations that have been given to us over the years have become popular, not because of their flavor, but because of the idea of ​​having a cookie with these types of ingredients.

Via: Airing