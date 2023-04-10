Orenburg played a draw with Rostov in the RPL match with a score of 2: 2

Orenburg played a draw with Rostov in the match of the 22nd round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Orenburg at the stadium “Gazovik” and ended with a score of 2:2. The first goal in the 14th minute was scored by the hosts midfielder Brian Mansilla. On the 22nd minute forward Vladimir Obukhov increased the advantage of the team. In the 80th minute, forward Yegor Golenkov reduced the backlog of Rostovites. In the 89th minute, defender Maksim Osipenko equalized the score, and Orenburg missed the win.

Thus, after 22 matches, Rostov is in second place in the RPL standings with 45 points. Orenburg is in eighth place with 33 points.

In the next round, the Orenburgers will take on the Moscow Lokomotiv, and Rostov will take on the St. Petersburg Zenit. Both meetings will take place on April 16.