Orenburg beat Baltika and broke the nine-game streak without a win in the RPL

“Orenburg” beat Kaliningrad “Baltika” at home in the match of the 20th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Sunday, March 10, and ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the hosts. The only goal for the winners was scored by Himmi Marin in the 81st minute.

Orenburg broke a streak of nine matches in the RPL without a win. The team scored 19 points and took 13th place in the championship. Baltika has 14 points, the club is in 15th position.

“Orenburg” will play away against Voronezh “Fakel” in the next round on March 30. Baltika will host Nizhny Novgorod at home on the same day.