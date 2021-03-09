When AS announced the signing of Fabián Orellana in June for Real Valladolid the expectations about the Chilean performance were very high. It was understood that the South American international, with his experience, made that leap in quality that was talked about in the club and could lead Ronaldo’s third project in the First Division. However, lying on the right, on the band of his natural leg and forced to help his side, the veteran footballer was far from his best version and despite this he returned to the national team.

He barely scored two goals in the first round, and both penalties, in the first two games that Valladolid won in Zorrilla. He made his debut against Athletic on matchday 9 and repeated on matchday 13 against Osasuna at home, but his contribution was far from what was expected of him. He appeared little, did not participate, nor did he contribute what was expected of him.

However, in the last month, the Chilean has begun to feel better. He has played more on the left wing and participates more. He had a very clear chance against Real Madrid, which Courtois miraculously cleared, scored against Celta and made a great match against Getafe, starting the two goal plays and making his best game as a pucelano.

In this way, Orellana is the second scorer of the team, with three goals, like Marcos André and Plano, only behind Weissman who already has four, while leads the classification of shots on goal, with 13, followed by Weissman, with 11, and Sergio Guardiola and Marcos André, with eight. In addition, the Chilean has two assists goal and is the only player in the squad to be penalized, right now, as he accumulates four cards. All these data indicate that the Chilean is getting closer to the player he was expected to be and that in the remaining 12 days he must be essential to achieve the Blanquivioleta salvation.