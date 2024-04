Oregon Governor Tina Kotek in February of this year | Photo: US Department of the Interior

The governor of Oregon, Tina Kotek, from the Democratic Party, sanctioned this Monday (1st) the legislation approved last month by the state's legislative houses that recriminalizes the possession of drugs, including the hardest drugs.

The new law reverses the now old legislation on the decriminalization of drug possession, which has been underway in the American state since 2021 and has proven to be a major failure.

The law sanctioned by Kotek, which comes into force on September 1st this year, is a response from the authorities to the growing public health problem caused by the uncontrolled increase in drug consumption, including the hardest drugs. The state has suffered a 1,500% increase in the number of overdose deaths since decriminalization.

The new law classifies possession of drugs for personal use as a criminal misdemeanor, subject to up to six months in prison. The legislation, however, still seeks to balance law enforcement with treatment opportunities, encouraging the development of programs that direct users to mental health and addiction services.