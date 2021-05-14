In Japan, the number of manga and anime with elements of romance and comedy with school life is huge. It is something very common, and a series in particular, My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected or OreGairu, It’s a good example.

The story focuses on Hachiman Hikigaya, a somewhat lonely high school student who cynically looks at life. It bothers him to see his colleagues are so happy with what they do and he thinks they are hypocrites.

OreGairu, a student story with romance and comedy

This is why he has practically no dreams, and the only thing he wants in the future is not to work. So one of your teachers, Shizuka hiratsuka, forces you to be part of the School Service Club.

Let’s see if his attitude changes that way. Luckily for him, there is also a beautiful companion, Yukino Yukinoshita. What is special about her is that she also suffers from loneliness. So they both start out as advisers, and it doesn’t take long for someone else to show up.

Is about Yui yuigahama, which ends up being part of the club. This is how all of them will have different experiences.

Not only supporting other students in OreGairu, but also have to deal with their own problems. However, this is where how they feel about each other comes into play. At the end of the day, don’t forget that this anime is a romantic comedy. But it also has its respective dose of drama.

It can be seen through Crunchyroll its three seasons

This series is based on a light novel written by Wataru watari, and which is illustrated by Ponkan8. Anime is studio work Feel, and when it comes to its third season, it suffered a last-minute delay.

All due to the pandemic of coronavirus. It ended up premiering in the summer of last year, and it’s supposed to be the final. That’s because it adapts the outcome of the original light novel, which accumulated 14 volumes upon completion.

To the aforementioned are added four compilations of short stories. The main plot created by Watari already finished. At least that’s what has been handled so far.

So the odds of a new season of OreGairu At this point it looks like something very doubtful. There is the possibility that some stories will end up adapted as OVAs, but this cannot be completely assured.

Currently, all three seasons of the anime are available via Crunchyroll. Only it didn’t download the shorthand mentioned earlier.

They are actually called My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! Y My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! Why is the name of OreGairu? Simply because it is easier to say and write than any other name in the series.



