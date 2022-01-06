by Enrico De la Cruz

(Reuters) – Iron ore futures rose on Thursday on expectations of a rebound in Chinese demand for raw materials and steel products after next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, while spot prices also remained well supported by the demand for resupply.

China, the main steel producer, must maintain production restrictions to ensure cleaner air during the Games.

The most active iron ore contract for May delivery on the Dalian Commodities Exchange ended the day’s trading up 4.1% at RMB 717 ($112.47) a tonne, close to the session high of 717 .50 yuan, the strongest since October 27th.

On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the most traded iron ore contract maturing at the end of February rose 2.4% to $127.30, the highest since December 24th.

While iron ore shipment arrivals in China are still on the rise and have pushed stocks at ports to the highest level since mid-2018 last month, demand for replenishment ahead of the Spring Festival Chinese holiday starts on Jan. 31, continued to support spot prices, analysts said.

“After the Winter Olympics, there is an opportunity to relax the (steel) production limit,” Zhongzhou Futures analysts said in a statement.

