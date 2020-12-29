Ore field Flying still continues in Malmi despite the district court ruling – small planes move and pilots receive training normally

Under threat of eviction, the Helsinki District Court has ordered the airport association to hand over the area to the city.

Flight operations continues in the Malmi airport area, even though the landowner, the City of Helsinki, has started evicting aviators from the area.

The city filed an eviction application with the bailiff immediately after the Helsinki District Court was on Wednesday delivered its judgment in a long controversy over the fate of the Ore Field.

Numerous small planes were moving at Malmi Airport on Monday. The judgment of the district court has therefore not affected flight operations.­

District Court however, the decision is not yet final and the defenders of Malmi Airport do not appear to be surrendering.

Numerous small planes took off and landed on the ground on Monday. In other words, the district court’s ruling has not affected flight operations, and pilot training at Malmi, for example, has continued as normal, says the chairman of the friends of Malmi Airport. Timo Hyvönen.

“Surprisingly, Malmi has also visited some foreign small machines from neighboring countries in the last and second week,” he says.

The chairman of the Friends of Malmi Airport hopes that the city will start negotiating the fate of the airport.­

Field According to Hyvönen, the defenders intend to continue the flight operations until the decision of the district court becomes final. If the airport association received a permit from the Court of Appeal for further processing, the grounds for flying could still be opened due to the incompleteness of the matter. According to HS, the airport association has not yet submitted an application for a further processing permit to the Court of Appeal.

Hyvönen hopes that the April municipal elections will help save the Malmi field.

“They solve a lot, because now there is a big debate going on within the parties about the fate of the field.”

Helsinki the city has said it will continue to design the area of ​​the former Malmi airport and prepare for the start and temporary use of construction in the area. Construction at and around Malmi Airport is scheduled to begin in the 2020s.

Timo Hyvönen hopes that the city will start negotiating the fate of the field and take into account, for example, the surveys of endangered species made in the area and update its economic assessments.

“For many years, there has been no desire on the part of the city to discuss the subject, although many things have changed in the meantime.”