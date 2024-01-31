Standard authorized PMs, firefighters and employees of Abin and GSI to have up to 5 weapons for restricted use

The Brazilian Army published this Wednesday (January 31, 2024) an ordinance that suspends the previous rule that allowed the expansion of access to weapons restricted to military police, firefighters, employees of the Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) and the GSI (Institutional Security Office). Here's the full text (PDF – 135 kB).

Among the suspended rules is the permission to have up to 5 restricted-use artifacts (rifles, for example) and the purchase of 600 ammunition per weapon annually. The regulation of expanding access to restricted weapons was described in ordinance no. 167, of January 22, 2024and would come into effect from February 1st.

In a note issued on Monday (January 29), the Army informed that the ordinance was “suspended in order to allow negotiations with the Ministry of Justice and Public Security”. The retired minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Ricardo Lewandowski takes command of the body on the same date.