The ordinance signed today by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security authorizes the National Force to operate in Brasília for three days, between this Saturday, 07, and Monday, 09, and allows the unit to help protect public order and public property. and private between the federal capital’s bus station and Praça dos Três Poderes, which includes the Esplanada dos Ministérios. “As well as the protection of other assets of the Union located in Brasília”, says the text signed by Minister Flávio Dino.

The minister recently announced on social networks that he had signed the act in the face of “threats against democracy”. The scheduling of events in Brasilia by those who do not accept the result of the elections that gave victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) circulate on social networks, inciting coup actions, which speak of ‘seizure of power’. Protests are planned for this Sunday, 8.

Earlier, the minister also stated that he had already transmitted guidelines to the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) about what he called the “supposed ‘war’ that unpatriots” plan to wage in the federal capital. He also had conversations with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and with the Minister of Defense, José Mucio, on the subject.

“About a supposed ‘war’ that unpatriots say they want to wage in Brasilia, I have already given the appropriate guidelines to the PF and PRF. And I talked to Governor Ibaneis and Minister Múcio,” he said before publishing the ordinance. According to the government, the National Public Security Force is made up of firefighters, civil police, military and experts, with operations in 11 states in the preservation of public order, in the safety of people and property and in emergencies and public calamities.