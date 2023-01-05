The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, published an ordinance this Thursday (January 5, 2023) that could prevent the appointment of the portfolio’s predecessor, Anderson Torres, to the post of Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District. In the document, the head of the portfolio prohibited the departure of employees who respond to inquiries to other bodies. Here’s the full (76 KB).

Torres is a delegate of the PF (Federal Police), an agency directly linked to the Ministry of Justice. In 2021, the former minister became the target of the fake news inquiry, after participating in live with former president Bolsonaro, who criticized electronic voting machines.

Torres was head of the DF’s Public Secretariat from 2019 to March 2021, when he left office to take over the Bolsonaro government’s ministry. THE Power360 found that the return of Torres as Secretary of Public Security of the DF was agreed between the minister and the governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

In addition to the employee registration update ordinance, Dino changed an ordinance on Wednesday (January 4, 2023), which changes the criteria for choosing the direction of the PF. Only special class delegates (last degree of the hierarchy) may be appointed to leadership positions in the corporation. Here’s the full (65 KB).

In a note, the Ministry of Justice stated that the decision aims to correct “historical distortion” in the rule for appointing directors and regional superintendents of the Federal Police.

Read below the full text of the note sent by the Ministry of Justice to the Power360:

“The Ministry of Justice and Public Security informs that the publication of Ordinance MJSP nº 265, of January 3, 2023, was intended to correct historical distortion in the rule for the appointment of directors and regional superintendents of the Federal Police.

“The rule replaced required for those positions that the delegate (and the expert, in the case of the position of Technical-Scientific Director) appointed had more than ten years of effective exercise in the position and preferably was a member of the special class.

“The new ordinance changes the requirement for occupying the function, establishing that directors and regional superintendents must be chosen among Federal Police delegates who are part of the special class, which, according to the institution’s current career rules, is achieved after at least , 13 years of effective exercise in office.

“In addition, it does not link the appointment to previously held positions of trust, which could make it impossible to appoint employees with experience and training, but who never had the opportunity to hold a leadership position.”