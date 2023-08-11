Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 8:08 am

With the aim of increasing the flow of flights at Galeão International Airport, the Minister of Ports and Airports, Marcio França, signed this Thursday, 10th, an ordinance that restricts the radius of flights departing from Santos Dumont airport. The measure was a demand from politicians in Rio de Janeiro.

As found out Estadão/Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, the initiative should restrict the radius of Santos Dumont flights to up to 400 kilometers, which includes capitals such as Vitória (ES), and not just São Paulo and Brasília, as wanted by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD). The situation of flights departing from Rio to the federal capital must be dealt with later in a specific bill, said people who follow the negotiations for the city hall.

The ordinance, which takes effect from January 2, 2024, should help financially rebalance the Galeão concession, which was returned to the government by Singapore’s Changi group. With the solution announced yesterday, the federal government wants the company to take over the terminal again, and has already obtained approval from the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

Last year, Santos Dumont handled around 10 million passengers, while less than 6 million passed through Galeão. The federal government’s idea is to reduce the flow of Santos Dumont to 8.5 million people next year.

Articulation

The agreement on the airports was articulated by Paes and came and went in the last week. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had already signaled positively the restrictions to Santos Dumont to favor Galeão, but the Ministry of Ports and Airports even indicated the need for approval of a bill in Congress.

“His (Lula) word is a straight word that does not curve. He came to an agreement, and we found a legal format to support this decision, so that we can have many flights and many passengers at Galeão”, said França, during Lula’s visit to the future facilities of the Impa Tech, undergraduate campus of the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics, in downtown Rio.

“Eduardo (Paes) insisted on this idea (restricting the SDU), and we will do everything to work together with the government and city hall,” said the minister, referring to the mayor of Rio.

Speech

After the announcement of the ordinance, Lula said that it makes no sense for the city’s international airport to be paralyzed “for convenience”. “You don’t have to be an engineer or a manager to know that it doesn’t make sense for Galeão to be paralyzed because people, for convenience, prefer Santos Dumont. We are returning Galeão. It is necessary to create something smarter, in a safer airport that can receive many more people, ”he said.

Paes celebrated the agreement on the platform. “It’s a question of balancing a game that only hurt Rio. A city like Rio, without an international airport, is destined to become a charming resort. Because, together with the (international) passenger, businessmen come to close deals, and the cargo, which is worth much more”, he said. “It is absurd not to have five or six international hubs in a country the size of Brazil.”

The mayor of Rio said that the fight over the city’s airports began in the previous government. In fact, the then Ministry of Infrastructure, headed by the current governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), resisted changing Santos Dumont’s operating conditions to value its concession, which was planned at the time.

According to Paes, until the beginning of the year, negotiations with the federal government, on the part of Rio, were conducted exclusively by Governor Cláudio Castro (PL), and the initiative to rebalance the airports made little headway. With Lula’s victory in the presidential elections, he would have taken the lead in the talks, concluded yesterday.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.