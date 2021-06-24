Interministerial Ordinance published in Official Diary of the Union Today (24) restricts, on a temporary and exceptional basis, the entry of foreigners in the country, as recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The goal is to prevent the entry of people infected with variants of the new coronavirus.

At the end of May, the Anvisa sent to the ministries that sign the ordinance (Casa Civil, Justice and Health) some suggestions for regulating measures to contain the entry of new variants of the new coronavirus. Among the suggestions was the suspension of some exceptions provided for the entry of foreigners, in particular relating to the entry of maritime workers on vessels and platforms from countries where these variants are circulating.

According to Anvisa’s suggestion, foreigners coming from these countries would be prevented from entering Brazil if they did not comply with certain protocols and requirements; and Brazilians returning from these countries would necessarily need to comply with a 14-day quarantine in the city of arrival.

Following these guidelines, Ordinance No. 655, published this Thursday, in addition to restricting the entry of foreigners of any nationality – by road, other land or waterway transport – temporarily prohibits international flights both to and from origin or passage through the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, South Africa and India.

The ordinance, however, presents several situations considered exceptional, which guarantees the right of foreigners to enter the country, as long as they follow immigration protocols and requirements such as the presentation of documents proving the performance of the covid-19 identification test. Among the situations in which there will be authorization to enter the country is the operation of cargo flights, handled by workers dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) and other requirements and protocols described in the document.

The restrictions described by the ordinance will not be applied in cases of traffic of border residents in the Twin Cities, traffic of road freight transport and in the execution of humanitarian actions and emergency assistance for reception and migration regularization.

The ordinance adds that the measures do not apply to immigrants with permanent residence, for a fixed or indefinite period, in Brazilian territory; foreign professional on mission at the service of an international organization, as long as identified; foreign official accredited to the Brazilian government; and foreigners in specific situations such as Brazilian spouses, partners, children, parents or guardians.

It is also authorized the entry of persons with authorization from the Brazilian government, in view of the public interest or humanitarian issues, and holders of a National Migration Registry. Finally, the ordinance has penalties provided for those who fail to comply with the measures. Among the penalties are civil, administrative and criminal liability; repatriation; deportation; and disqualification from requesting asylum.

