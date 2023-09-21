Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2023 – 13:08

The federal government’s recess to celebrate the end of year festivities will take place from December 26th to 29th, 2023 and from January 2nd to 5th, 2024, for Christmas and New Year, respectively. The information is contained in a decree from the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday, 21st.

The act, which establishes guidelines for bodies and entities that are part of the direct, autonomous and foundational federal Public Administration, determines that public agents must take turns during the two commemorative periods, preserving essential services, especially customer service. The provisions apply to public servants, public employees, temporary contractors and interns.

“The recess must be compensated in the period from October 2, 2023 until May 31, 2024”, says the ordinance. “A public agent who does not compensate for the hours used due to the recess, within the established period, will suffer a discount in his remuneration, in proportion to the hours not compensated”, he warns.

Public agents will also be able to choose not to take advantage of the recess and may continue their normal working hours as normal.