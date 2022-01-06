WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for US-made products accelerated in November, but business equipment spending likely struggled to recover in the fourth quarter.

The US Commerce Department said on Thursday that industrial orders rose 1.6% in November. October data was revised upwards to show a 1.2% advance instead of the 1.0% increase previously reported.

Economists consulted by Reuters predicted that orders would advance 1.5%. Orders were up 12.9% over the same period a year earlier.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy, is being supported by companies that are replenishing depleted inventories.

There was an increase in orders for computers and electronic products, as well as transport equipment. But orders for machinery have fallen, as have those for equipment, appliances and electrical components.

Shipments of manufactured goods increased 0.7% in November, after rising 2.0% in October. Factories stocks rose 0.7%. Orders yet to be shipped rose 0.7%, after rising 0.3% a month earlier.

The Commerce Department also said orders for non-defence-related capital goods, excluding aircraft — a measure of companies’ equipment spending plans — were unchanged in November, rather than falling 0.1%, as reported in the last month.

Core capital goods shipments – the number used to calculate business spending on equipment in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report – increased by 0.3% in November, as reported earlier.

Business equipment expenses contracted in the third quarter after four straight quarters of double-digit growth.

(By Lucia Mutikani)

