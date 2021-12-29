INMA RUIZ Wednesday 29 December 2021, 01:48



During this year, the City Council’s urban intervention service has issued 238 execution orders worth 773,000 euros to oblige the owners of empty buildings and plots to maintain them in adequate conditions. “It is a record figure,” said the councilor for Urban Planning, José Luis Ruiz. Speaking to LA VERDAD, he expressed the commitment of his department to “improve the image of the city” with these interventions. 60% of the requirements refer to urban properties, especially located in the old town, and the rest to districts.

Ruiz explained that of the orders issued, 105 have been executed by the owners at a cost of 322,000 euros; 130 are in process and are valued at 443,000 euros and 22 have been executed in a subsidiary manner by the City Council, with a budget of 54,100 euros. Of these, three had been issued in 2018, two in 2019, 15 in 2020 and the remaining two this year. In addition, there are six files corresponding to subsidiary executions in process, with a budget of 14,300 euros.

The councilor said that one of the most recent actions, paid for by the owners, has been the demolition of some old feedlots in the Vereda de La Palma, next to the Felipe VI sports complex. Most of the files issued have been for the removal of items that could fall into the public thoroughfare, protection of roofs and walling of gaps, removal of items, cleaning of facades and roofs and reinforcement of cornices. The sites have required the removal of weeds and garbage and the replacement of metal fences with concrete or brick walls in order to reinforce security and improve aesthetics.

Ruiz explained that during this year his department has opened 147 files for urban infractions after inspections carried out by technicians throughout the municipality and the penalties imposed reach 900,000 euros. In most cases the offenders will make the payment in installments in several annuities, he clarified.

Breaches of urban regulations have to do with construction or renovation of homes or commercial ground without a license or enabling title, illegal setbacks or fences without permission. In some cases “legality can be restored” which also reduces the amount of the penalty and in others it is unfeasible. One of the most striking infractions this year was the reform of a feedlot to turn it into a home for day laborers in the district of Tercia, recalled the mayor.