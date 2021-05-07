The entire range of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid can now be ordered in the Spanish market, the most powerful, efficient, ecological and technologically advanced version of this model that marks a great milestone in the evolution of the brand and a further step towards the electrification of its entire range, a path that aims to introduce at least one electric or electrified version of each Jeep model in the coming years.

Technologically more advanced than internal combustion engine (ICE) versions, the plug-in hybrid 4xe is the most capable Wrangler ever presented in Europe. It offers a combined maximum power of 380 hp, courtesy of the combination of two electric motor-generators, a high-voltage battery pack, a high-tech turbocharged 2.0 gasoline engine and the proven TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain enables full-electric driving with zero emissions and a range of up to 50 km, making it perfect for everyday use in the city.

At the same time, the instant availability of torque and the improved performance offered by the combination of turbocharged gasoline and electric powertrains make this undisputed off-road champion even more capable and unstoppable off-road. It is in off-road conditions that 4xe technology elevates the new Wrangler plug-in hybrid to a new level, providing all-electric four-wheel drive for a benchmark off-road performance, not only with the highest security, but also while listening to the sounds of nature. All this while maintaining the unrivaled ‘Trail Rated’ technical content of the Wrangler which, depending on the trim level, includes two advanced permanently active ‘on demand’ four wheel drive systems (Command-Trac and Rock Trac), state-of-the-art Dana axles. generation, Tru-Lock electric front and rear axle lock, Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential, and electronic front stabilizer bar disconnect.

The standard technological equipment includes the 8.4-inch Uconnect NAV system with touch screen, the integration of the smartphone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for on-board connectivity (with the monitoring of the vehicle parameters through the smartphone with the My Uconnect application) and a 7-inch TFT screen with information on the battery charge level and its autonomy (in electric and hybrid mode). Standard safety features include Blind Spot Detector with Rear Crosswalk Control, Rear View Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with ERM (Electronic Roll Mitigation), Front and Rear Parking Assist, and Keyless Enter ‘N Go ™. Optional features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning Plus, and a new front-facing camera (standard on Rubicon).