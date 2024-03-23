Orders are now open for the fourth generation of the Swift, the iconic car that Suzuki has sold in 169 countries from 2004 to today, collecting 9 million units on its CV. The new arrival maintains the design and proportions of past generations but with obviously new shapes. The compact body is now 3.86 meters long and offers a personality thanks to the muscular fenders, the strong belt line and the suspended roof. The whole has an elegant and dynamic appearance thanks also to the wide color range consisting of nine single-color and four two-color options. In particular, two colors are new: the metallic Hawaii Green, innovative, original, and the metallic Oceania Blue, deep and vivid, with three layers, like the metallic Cordoba Red already present in the range.

Interior

The passenger compartment remains spacious with carefully defined interiors. The driving position is the result of a careful ergonomic study, while the dashboard plays on color contrasts in black and white, with the central console facing the driver in order to facilitate ease of use and access to the controls. The infotainment interface has a new 9-inch high-definition touchscreen and guarantees wireless connection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also features voice recognition and Bluetooth.

Motor

The highlight is the new 1.2 hybrid engine (Z12E 1.2L 12 volt). Thanks to the long stroke and optimization of combustion, the new three-cylinder petrol engine develops high torque from low revs and proves to be very elastic and reactive when picking up, with a maximum power of 60.9 kW/82.8 hp . CO2 emissions, in the manual 2wd version, reach 99 g/km. From this perspective, the contribution of the 12 Volt hybrid system is fundamental, which converts and stores the kinetic energy generated during decelerations in the lithium ion battery, then using it effectively to power the electric motor during acceleration, to the benefit of both both performance and low consumption (4.4 l/100 km MT 2WD to 4.9 l/100 km 4WD version). The latter unit is capable of developing a power of 2.3 kW and a torque of 60 Nm.

ADAS systems

Full marks to the top ADAS equipment which includes, to begin with, the Dual Sensor Brake Support II (DSBS II) – “Attentofrena” level 2, which using millimeter wave radar and a monocular camera, detects vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians frontally, laterally and diagonally, signals their presence and slows down the car if necessary to reduce the risk of collisions or limit their consequences.

Equally effective is Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – “Guidadritto” level 3, which continuously keeps the vehicle in the center of the lane when the adaptive cruise control is active and is ready to assist steering when an evasive maneuver is necessary in the presence of of other vehicles or obstacles. And the same goes for the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) – “Guardalastrada”, capable of monitoring the driver's eyes and face, calling his attention when he encounters distraction or the risk of falling asleep.

Prices

The New Swift Hybrid 1.2 Top is offered with a price list ranging from 22,500 euros for the 2wd manual transmission version up to 24,500 for the all-wheel drive version. The possibility of having the Suzuki Smart Buy platform is interesting. This service allows you to connect, at any time of the day and in any place, to the Suzuki e-commerce platform, to option the car, with a deposit of 500 euros, setting the price, color and delivery dealership, and to go only later at the dealership to sign the contract.