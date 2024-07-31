Orders for the new Audi A5 have started in these last, very hot days of July, where the odd number proudly indicates its total belonging to the thermal traction, in contrast to the even numbering which at Audi instead means full electric. Produced in Neckarsulm and Available in the sedan and Avant body versions, the A5 is the first model based on the new modular PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) platform, dedicated to cars with a longitudinal front engine. Longer and wider than the previous version, the new A5 brings with it an even richer equipment to which is added the electronic architecture E3 1.2, introduced by the Audi Q6 e-tron: five “computer platforms” that control all vehicle functions.

48 Volt MHEV plus technology and TDI and TFSI engines with power outputs from 150 to 367 hp

The highlight, however, is the 48 Volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) plus technology, called to support the combustion engine by reducing consumption and emissions. The heart of the system is the powertrain generator (PTG), integral with the transmission and composed of an electric motor, power electronics, cooling system and activation/deactivation actuator. The powertrain generator features a higher level of electrification of Audi mild-hybrid technology: it can contribute to driving by delivering up to 24 hp and 230 Nm of torque, while during deceleration it implements an energy recovery strategy (up to 25 kW of electric power) acting as an alternator and making electro-hydraulic braking possible. On gentle slopes and when maneuvering, the car can rely solely on the electric traction guaranteed by the PTG, while in a wide range of situations, for example in low-speed urban driving or in traffic, the electron engine supplements the action of the internal combustion engine.

We start with the 2.0 TFSI with 150 HP

The entry level of the Audi A5 family is the engine 2.0 TFSI with 150 hp combined with the S tronic dual-clutch transmission, also available in the 204 hp configuration. The latter is also available with quattro ultra all-wheel drive. The 2.0 TDI engine with 204 hp, the heart of the offer, benefits from 48-volt MHEV plus technology, delivers 400 Nm of torque, is combined with the S tronic dual-clutch transmission and is offered with front-wheel drive or quattro ultra all-wheel drive. As in the previous model, the S versions are at the top of the range. The S5 adopts a 3.0-liter V6 TFSI with 367 hp and MHEV plus technology. The quattro drive is accompanied, as standard, by the rear sport differential that actively distributes torque between the wheels of the same axle.

Safety first

The range of the rich Assistance systems: Adaptive Cruise Control is standard from the entry-level model onwards which, in the case of the S line edition trim, evolves into the Adaptive Cruise Assist plus: it supports the driver by automatically regulating the distance from the vehicle in front and helping to maintain directionality and centrality within the lane, even in the event of road narrowing, adapting the speed to the development of the route. For example, by slowing the car down if a bend is approaching. In stop-and-go traffic, the system brakes the car to a complete stop, with restarting occurring automatically. Among the technologies derived from the higher-category models, the proactive safety system for front, rear and side occupants stands out: a first for the segment. Thanks to a wide range of sensors, it monitors the imminence of a collision by initiating preventive protection measures such as tightening the seat belts, optimising the seat position, closing the windows and activating the hazard lights.

Launch and pricing

The new Audi A5 is offered in the Business, Business Advanced and S line edition versions. It will reach Italian dealerships during the fourth quarter of 2024 with prices starting from 50,150 euros for the sedan and from 52,550 euros for the Avant.