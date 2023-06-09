The competitor of Airbus and Boeing

After 15 years of planning, China’s first large passenger aircraft, the C919, successfully performed its maiden commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing in late May. This marks a pivotal moment in the country’s “Made in China 2025” strategy to boost local manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign aircraft. The C919 will directly challenge Airbus and Boeing as a competitor to their A320 and B737 models. Built by COMAC, the C919 has already received 1115 orders from domestic (and international) customers and many of its components have been designed in-house, although some Western firms have been involved, such as CFM International for the engines.



