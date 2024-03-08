Not much has changed about the concept since In-N-Out Burger's first drive-thru in 1948. You drive to a post, tell it what you want to order and drive on to pay and pick up your order. But that could change. In recent years, fast food chains have been busy experimenting with small adjustments. You no longer pass your order on to a person, but to an AI bot.

For example, McDonald's has been testing AI in the McDrive for three years. During a trial phase in America, the AI ​​bot turned out not to work great. Several TikTokkers made fun of the restaurant. This is how one filmed TikTokker last year how she ordered a coke and how the robot turned it into a diet coke. When removing the Diet Coke, AI changes the order to nine cups of iced tea. McDonald's bot didn't seem ready to replace staff yet, but Google thinks differently.

Google's AI bot in a drive-thru

Google has been working with the fast food chain Wendy's for three years. Not the one in the Netherlands, that is a snack bar in Goes that won several lawsuits against its American namesake – and the reason why the Wendy's chain is not here yet. The American Wendy's installed the first AI talking poles last year, and they seem to work well.

An editor of Motorbiscuit put it to the test and drove through a drive-thru with an AI bot from Google. She said the process went smoothly. The AI ​​bot converts your spoken words into written text on a screen before adding it to your order. You can also talk to the bot about the weather or ask how many calories are in a cheeseburger.

You might wonder whether people don't stick with an AI bot much longer because of these types of questions. In addition, it is not useful to have a noisy neighbor when ordering, otherwise the bot might be able to pick up his voice. We asked McDonald's Netherlands whether we should also talk to an AI bot in the McDrive in the Netherlands. We are still waiting for a response.