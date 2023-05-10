Mexico.- A federal judge ordered the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) to unlock the accounts bank of Nadia Patricia Esparragoza Gastelum.

Nadia Patricia is the daughter of Juan Jose de Jesus Esparragoza Moreno“The blue“, acquaintance drug dealer of which it is said that died long time ago, but the authorities did not see his body.

The bank accounts of Nadia Patricia Esparragoza were insured either “frozen” as part of the preliminary investigation UEIORPIFAM/AP/059/2013, for “money laundering”, published by national media.

Nadia Patricia processed an amparo in March 2022 in which she claimed that her bank accounts were blocked or “frozen”, for the amount of 20 million 064 thousand 427.06 pesos from Banco Mercantil del Norte, SA; GBM Patrimonial House, Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, SA de CV; Investment Company Operating Company, and BanCoppel.

In an agreement published in April of this year, the judge requested the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Resources of Illicit Origin and Counterfeiting or Alteration of Currency of the FGR to issue another agreement, in which the aforementioned seizure is terminated.

Other procedure

In 2022, Brenda Guadalupe Esparragoza, another daughter of “El Azul”, also filed a demand for guarantees.

The objective is to have 28 million pesos unblocked or “unfrozen”, also insured by the FGR, for almost a decade.

blacklisted

He US Treasury Departmentthrough the Office of Control of Foreign Assets (OFAC), included relatives of Esparragoza Moreno on its “black list.”

The argument was that they are part of a network of loan sharks and “money laundering” for their father. As they operate in Guadalajara.

The blue

Juan Jose de Jesus Esparragoza Morenowas born on February 3, 1949, in badiraguato, sinaloa.

It is said that he died on November 7, 2014of a heart attackin a hospital in Mexico Citybut it cannot be affirmed without leaving doubts.

He was a member of the Federal Security Directorate.