Mumbai’s Bandra court has ordered an FIR against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut is accused of spreading communal hatred, due to which she has been asked to register an FIR against him.

These are allegations

A person named Mohammad Sahil Ashraf Ali Sayya had filed a petition against Kangana in Mumbai’s Bandra court, saying that Kangana Ranaut through her tweet tries to create a quarrel in the Hindu-Muslim community in Bollywood. He says that Kangana promotes hatred between the two communities. In such a situation, Kangana is accused of promoting communalism, due to which orders have been lodged in Bandra court to register an FIR against Kangana.

May be arrested

This person also kept a lot of Kangana’s tweets in the court. Like Section 156 (3) of CRPC, an FIR can be lodged against Kangana. Kangna will be questioned after the FIR and if there is strong evidence against Kangana that her arrest can also be done.

Tweet live viral

Please tell that Kangana Ranaut is often in the headlines for her tweet. Kangana is often in controversy due to her tweet. Talking about the work front, Kangana is going to appear in the upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. This film is Jayalalithaa’s biopic film in which Kangana is going to appear in his character, the first look of the film has been released which was well liked by the audience.

read this also:

Kangana Ranaut’s problems increased, Karnataka police filed case under sections 108, 153A and 504 of IPC

Maybe the Bollywood plate has given me a lot, but I also gave it the first action heroine: Kangana RanauT