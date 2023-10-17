The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) warned this Tuesday that by ordering the civilian population of Gaza to move to the south of the strip without ensuring protection or conditions of return, Israeli authorities could be forcing civilians into forced displacement, prohibited by international humanitarian law.

“We are concerned that this order, combined with the imposition of a full siege on Gaza, cannot be considered a legal temporary evacuation and that, therefore, amounts to a forced displacement of civilians, in violation of international law,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the OHCHR in Geneva, said at a press conference.

For a temporary evacuation to be legal, Shamdasani recalled, It is necessary that whoever orders it can guarantee accommodation for the entire evacuated population, in adequate conditions of safety, hygiene, health and nutrition.

“There does not appear to have been any attempt by Israel to guarantee this to the 1.1 million civilians who were ordered to move,” the spokeswoman lamented.

“Those who managed to comply with the evacuation order of the Israeli authorities They are now trapped in the southern Gaza Strip, with few shelters, food that is quickly depleted and little or no access to clean water, sanitation, medicine and other basic needs,” he added.

A woman reacts in the rubble of a building after an airstrike.

Shamdasani also called for investigating allegations that civilians trying to flee to southern Gaza were bombed and killed.and reiterated its call to the Israeli army: “We ask the Israeli forces to avoid attacking civilians or civilian objects, carrying out area bombings, indiscriminate or disproportionate attacks and taking precautions to avoid, and in any case minimize, the loss of civilian lives, injuries to civilians and damage to civilian property.”

The spokesperson specified that around 400,000 internally displaced people are sheltered in various places.many of them in buildings of the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA).

Likewise, he joined the call of other UN agencies, and of the Secretary General, in the sense of call for a humanitarian pause to allow aid to enter and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian population. “There is an urgent need to ensure immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access,” she concluded.

Women and children in Gaza City begin evacuating following Israel's warning of a ground invasion in northern Gaza.

Finally, Shamdasani asked the armed groups in Palestine for the immediate and unconditional release of the 199 hostages who are illegally detained, as well as to cease the use of indiscriminate projectiles against Israel.

According to the UN Humanitarian Coordination Office, since the beginning of this escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine, on October 7, 1,300 people were killed in Israeli territory and another 2,866 in Gaza and the West Bank. A large proportion of those killed are women and children, and among them are 11 Palestinian journalists, 25 health workers and 14 UN employees.

More than 12,000 people have been injured by the bloody attack by Hamas that began the escalation and in the incessant bombings that Israel began in retaliation that same day.

