And again a fat BMW with rear-wheel drive and six-cylinder is released without a successor.

If you look at the configurators at Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz, you will have noticed. The brands have a lot of different models on offer. In some cases that makes sense. Everyone loves premium crossovers, so the brands have covered every bit of the market with something crossover-esque with their logo on it. Sometimes the brands also take a chance to see if something else is successful.

The BMW X6 was a test that seemed to have no advantage over the cheaper, more spacious, more practical and more beautiful X5. Still, that model was a huge hit. A model that is less successful is the ‘GranTurismo’ line. With GT you think of a low, slender, slim and beautiful 2 + 2 coupe, but with BMW they thought of a strange hatchback. After the name, the idea was nice.

With the GT you have the advantages of a crossover, but not really the disadvantages. The BMW 3 Series GT was allowed to wobble after one generation and now it’s time for the 6 Series GT to retire. That reports Bimmer Today.

Not really popular

The reason is quite simple, nobody buys it. The car seems to be popular with Shuttle services for hotels and airports. But the business driver and private buyer choose something else at BMW. Last year, in 2022, BMW sold 509 copies of the 6 Series GT in Germany and that is simply not enough. In the Netherlands, the counter is stuck at a less than hopeful 29 copies.

The BMW 6 Series GT actually started life as a 5 Series GT (the F07) in 2009. That was a combination of a lot of 7 Series parts with a 5 Series badge. It was not a very nice car, but it drove very comfortably. It was a perfect BMW for people who don’t like to be family in a BMW. A kind of German Renault Vel Satis, so to speak. The 5 Series GT remained in production until May of 2017.

End of production thick BMW (with six-in-line and rear-wheel drive!)

The BMW 6 Series GT was launched in 2017 as the successor to the 5 GT. BMW was able to implement that name change, because the former 6 Series went through life as an 8 Series. The idea was more or less the same, only the 6 Series GT (G32) was slightly less pompous than its predecessor.

In the right color scheme with the right rims, it was even quite a cool thing. And also great, unlike the BMW 5 Series Touring, you can get the six-cylinder with rear-wheel drive. Truly a big BMW! In 2020, BMW carried out a facelift. It was a fairly subtle intervention to breathe some life into the project.

That was not very successful. In itself it is not surprising that the BMW 6 Series is going out of production, because the BMW 5 Series (on which the 6er is based) has already been transferred to a new generation. If you think it’s a shame, you can still hurry to the BMW dealer configure one and to order. Then you want to bring 81,548 euros, because that costs the cheapest.

