The police suspected the former Australian Order Soldier of burying evidence of war crimes in his own garden. It is reported by the British newspaper The Guardian.

We are talking about Benjamin Roberts-Smith, who in 2011 was awarded the highest military award – the Victoria Cross. Police suspect Roberts-Smith buried a children’s lunch box in the backyard with a USB stick inside. The device allegedly contained classified data, including reports from a special forces mission in southern Afghanistan, as well as videos and photographs taken by drones.

In addition, according to the investigation, Roberts-Smith threatened people who were going to testify against him in the war crimes case. The former serviceman himself denies all charges.

Earlier it became known that the elite military in Australia killed Afghans at the ceremony of initiation into special forces. A report by Defense Ministry spokesman Major General of Justice Paul Brereton noted that between 2009 and 2013, patrol commanders ordered recruits to kill Afghans so that they would be baptized in blood. The victims were prisoners of war, peasants and civilians.

Within only three weeks after the publication of the damning report, nine Australian soldiers immediately committed suicide. It was noted that such a number of soldiers who committed suicide in such a short period of time is unprecedented in the recent military history of Australia. However, it was emphasized that there was no evidence that the nine deceased military personnel had anything to do with the alleged war crimes documented in the report.