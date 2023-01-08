with videoBrazilian security forces took control of government buildings in the capital Brasilia that had been stormed earlier in the day by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday night. More than 400 people have been arrested. World leaders reacted furiously to the storming of the parliament building, supreme court and presidential palace.



Joost de Jong



8 Jan. 2023

In a first reaction, US President Joe Biden called the developments in the South American country ‘outrageous’ on Sunday. He later tweeted: “I condemn the attack on democracy and on a peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be compromised.’

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez spoke of a coup attempt by Bolsonaro supporters and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted: “Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces in his country, in Mexico, the Americas and the world.’ Chilean President Gabriel Boric called the storming “a cowardly and sickening attack on democracy” and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro condemned the “neo-fascist groups” who attacked Lula.

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “The will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected.” European Union foreign affairs coordinator Josep Borrell tweeted that he was horrified to learn of the “violent and illegal occupation” in Brasilia, stating: “Brazilian democracy will triumph over violence and extremism.”

Governor Ibaneis Rocha has been removed from office for 90 days due to the lack of security measures in the capital. According to the new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the military police under Rocha did nothing to stop the protesters. Earlier Sunday, Rocha himself fired Federal Police chief Anderson Torres, who was justice minister under Bolsonaro.

Public safety in Brasília is his responsibility. Like the former president, Torres currently resides in the United States. An arrest warrant has been issued against him, including for negligence.

Brazilian authorities have launched an investigation into the storming, which participants had been preparing for two weeks on platforms such as Telegram and Twitter. When they arrived in Brasilia on Sunday afternoon, they would have been escorted by the military police with emergency lights. It took two hours after the storming before the mobile unit came into action and three hours before security forces were able to evacuate government buildings in Brasilia.

Two hundred demonstrators have been arrested, according to current justice minister Flavio Dino. Rocha mentioned more than four hundred earlier.

The supporters of former president Bolsonaro do not want to accept the result of the presidential election in October, which was won by a narrow margin by Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva. Lula was installed as the country’s new president last Sunday. The Bolsonaro supporters are demanding military intervention to depose Lula.

Bolsonaro himself left for the United States shortly before Lula’s installation. He condemned the violence in a response on Twitter. “Peaceful demonstrations are part of our democracy, but they have no place for the looting and taking of government buildings of the kind that has taken place today,” he wrote.

“However, I reject the false accusations attributed to me by the current head of government that I have encouraged this type of violence. During my mandate, I have always abided by the rules of the Constitution, respecting and defending democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom.”

Lula was not present in Brasília at the time of the storming. The president was on a working visit to São Paulo. He reacted furiously to the events in Brasília. “These are fascist fanatics,” he said in an inserted speech broadcast live on television. “These vandals, who we can call fanatical Nazis, or fanatical Stalinists, have done something that has never happened before in the history of this country. Anyone who did this will be found and brought to justice. We will also find out who financed them.”

Lula also issued a decree for federal intervention in Brasília until January 31. This means that public safety in the capital will be the responsibility of the federal government. Lula appointed the right-hand man of the current justice minister, Ricardo Cappelli, as responsible. He will be given extensive powers to lead the security apparatus in the capital. According to the decree, Cappelli can also, if necessary, have at its disposal the financial, technological, structural and human resources it deems necessary.

Later that evening, Lula returned to Brasília to see for herself the enormous damage that had been done.

Lula accused his predecessor Bolsonaro of driving events in Brasília. “This genocide perpetrator not only provoked this, but also stimulated it, or who knows, he still stimulates it, through the social networks. There have been several speeches by him in which he has promoted an invasion of the three powers,” said the president, who immediately returned to the capital on Sunday evening.

Several videos are circulating on Twitter of Bolsonaro supporters who have invaded parliament and of the destruction they have caused. They also took possession of the Planalto presidential palace, Lula’s working palace. During the storming, demonstrators set off heavy fireworks, among other things, and during confrontations with the police they threw iron bars and other heavy objects.

According to a photographer from the AFP news agency, today’s scenes were reminiscent of the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Thousands then took to the streets to demand a military coup.

Brazil has long feared a storming of Congress. Since Bolsonaro’s election defeat at the end of October, his supporters have been demonstrating in several places in the country against the result, which they suspect – without any evidence or indication – that it was fraudulent. This is a direct consequence of the statements made by the former president, who regularly said during his administration that the Brazilian electoral system with electronic voting machines is not safe. The machines would be programmed to help the leftist Lula to victory. Bolsonaro has also repeatedly speculated on the deployment of the armed forces to maintain order in the country.

There are tens of thousands of people in Brazil, maybe even hundreds of thousands, who have completely adopted the former right-wing president's conspiracy theories and believe that the presidential elections have been rigged. Almost half of the voters voted for Bolsonaro: the result was 49.2 to 50.8 percent. The radical branch of the Bolsonaro supporters is now more vigorous than ever.

In Brasília, hundreds of radical followers of the departed president have been camping in front of the army headquarters for two months. There, too, they protested the election results and called on the army to intervene and prevent Lula from taking office. On December 12, a group of Bolsonaro supporters attempted to storm a Federal Police station and set fire to cars and buses. A few days before the installation of Lula, a ‘bolsonarista’ was arrested who had planted a bomb in a tanker at the airport. Via WhatsApp and Telegram, Bolsonaro supporters were urged to “surround all of Brasilia” and “destroy everything.”

Bolsonaro party: ‘This is a shame’

Bolsonaro’s party, Partido Liberal (PL), has denounced the attack on government institutions. “Today is a sad day for Brazil. We do not agree with the storming of Congress,” party chairman Valdemar Costa Neto said in a video message. “All orderly demonstrations since the election, in front of the army barracks, are legitimate. But today’s storms are an embarrassment to all of us. They do not represent our party and they do not represent Bolsonaro. We strongly condemn this.”



