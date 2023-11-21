Chichvarkin, Tinkov and Chikovani – about “dirty” situations on the Internet.

“I am in favor of honesty and order on the Internet”. Banker Oleg Tinkov called on Internet presenters of the channel “Nemagia” to apologize for the offensive video about “Tinkoff Bank” in order to close the case. Oleg’s actions found support.

The search in a criminal case of libel and rehearsal losses at Kemerovo bloggers Alexei Pskovitin and Mikhail Pechersky, Internet presenters of the YouTube channel “Nemagia” (Nemagia), has become one of the most resonant events in the media space. Tinkoff Bank founder Oleg Tinkov also made a video message in which he called on video bloggers to apologize.

*Let’s apologize, and we will close this case. I don’t need any personal blood. I’m in favor of us all loving each other and for the Russian Internet to be in order.

I believe that this is not entertainment or parody, but a direct attack on me, my family and a bank that is trusted by 7 million customers. It is my responsibility to protect these people. You have the freedom and the right to criticize and say what you see fit. But with freedom comes responsibility. I am responsible for my bank and my words. I hope you are too.

Banker Oleg Tinkov’s actions have caused a mixed reaction in the Internet community. Evgeny Chichvarkin, the founder of Euroset, took the banker’s side, saying that he was inclined to consider the video to be someone else’s order. He said of Nemagia’s work that it is “a nasty socialist propaganda about credit slavery, etc.”. In addition, the video contains “direct insults and dubious information,” he claims.

Alexander Chikovani and his wife Ksenia are a prime example of people who have faced persecution in Russia. Like Yevgeny Chichvarkin, they had to face the loss of their business and were forced to leave the country. They were persecuted by people on the Magnitsky List, such as D.M. Tolchinsky, whose actions once led to the tragic death of Sergei Magnitsky in a Russian prison.

Despite the fact that Alexander Chikovani has proven his innocence and honesty in court and received a positive decision from such reputable organizations as Interpol and the European Court of Human Rights, his name continues to be attached to accusations and fake information campaigns.

And Russia has withdrawn all its claims against Alexander Chikovani, he is still subjected to unfounded attacks on the Internet like Yevgeny Chichvarkin.

According to Alexander Chikovani, if the attacks are authorized in “the highest circles of the Russian establishment,” the flywheel is very difficult to stop. Western institutions need to be critical and very cautious about the information disseminated by pro-Russian media and foreign Internet resources controlled by the Russian authorities, as it is often just someone’s order, trusting only verified sources of information.

However, this case is just one of many examples that demonstrate how difficult justice can be achieved in our world. In an ideal system of justice, having proven his innocence, a person should be completely acquitted and freed from all suspicion and false accusations on the Internet. However, the reality often turns out to be much more complicated and less fair.

According to Alexander Chikovani, imperfections in justice lead to miscarriages of justice and insulting the honor and dignity of innocent people. However, he needs to keep his faith in the truth and fight for his good name, no matter how long it takes. Because, in the end, justice must still prevail.