Genoa – “The mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci and candidate for the presidency of the Liguria Region made fun of journalists and boasted of not giving interviews, in particular in the 19th century. All this happened yesterday while dozens of journalists were waiting for him outside the Prefecture building on the day of the announcement of his candidacy”. This is reported in a note signed by Matteo Dell’Antico, secretary of the Ligurian Association of Journalists, Tommaso Fregatti, president of the Ligurian Journalists Group, and Filippo Paganini, president of the Order of Journalists of Liguria.

“Bucci, over the years, has always shown that he does not like free information and is allergic to questions – we read further -. Those same questions that are asked by journalists and concern the public good and to which he continues not to respond. It is a shame that the mayor of Genoa, who holds such an important institutional role and he would now like to sit on the armchair in Piazza De Ferrarihas no respect for the work of journalists who, as he should know, guarantee citizens the sacrosanct right to be informed. The mayor of Genoa, who boasts of shouting when he is not happy with things, should first of all learn education and respect for workers, including those in the information sector. Concepts that he has evidently never learned even in his many years of managerial career around the world”.

“The Ligurian Association of Journalists – which in addition to the Ligurian Journalists Group also includes the Ussi Liguria and the Union of Ligurian Pensioner Journalists – and the Order of Journalists of Liguria express full and total solidarity with colleagues and will ensure that the press is given the opportunity to carry out its work even during this short election campaign.”