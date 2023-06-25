Chiavari – In the end, the method and renewal proposal presented by Laura Mastrangelo, Eleonora Marsano and Gian Alberto Mangiante proved successful and in the elections for the Order of Accountants of Genoa, all three Levantine candidates were elected. Good news for Tigullio, which in this way can count on strong representation in the Council. There were twenty candidates for the position of councilor and among these were the three professionals who work in the Tigullio area and who, with their election, will sit among the ranks of councilors, bringing the “voice” of Tigullio to Genoa. Gian Alberto Mangiante comments: “Despite some complicated premises, the result of the elections for the new Council is excellent, both from a general point of view, due to the very high percentage of participation, and from the particular point of view of Tigullio, which saw the election its representatives. With colleagues Marsano and Mastrangelo, we want to thank all those who participated in the voting”. Having received the approval of the colleagues who brought them to the Council, the three newly elected members have clear ideas on what needs to be done right away, again Gian Alberto Mangianbte who underlines, also on behalf of his colleagues: “Right from the start we will work to give an answer to the needs that will be presented to us by colleagues. We are absolutely convinced that among the priorities there is the need to carry out work that leads to the possibility of reopening the court of Chiavari”.

No less significant for all Tigullini professionals it will be the possibility of having a strong representation within a Board that sees a marked prevalence of Genoese colleagues, as Mangiante had in fact underlined: “Often, with reason, the activity of the Board is generally assessed as not always attentive to perceiving the needs of colleagues who work in more remote offices We have already underlined how this electoral round will be shorter due to the events of the commissioner but it will not be less important for this, on the contrary, it will be necessary to oversee two fundamental aspects: the agency/professional relationship in general, where there are ever greater operational difficulties and of direct confrontation and the already mentioned possibility of a reopening of the Court of Chiavari, with a consequent reduction of the inconvenience due to the unfortunate closure that took place in 2013”. Precisely to favor voting procedures, avoiding the need for all Tigullio accountants to travel to Genoa to do so, the method of voting by correspondence was set up, to be expressed at the office of the notary Paolo Givri, in Piazza Della Libertà in Lavagna , an opportunity that probably incentivized more voters to participate in the vote.

Currently the order of accountants of Genoa he is a police station, a measure taken following a criminal investigation, which involved the previous president. Since 2013, already mentioned year of suppression of the order of Chiavari, the members of Chiavari (about 250) have merged into the professional order of Genoa, which currently includes over 1800 members. Gian Alberto Mangiante, Laura Mastrangelo and Eleonora Marsano will remain in office for the residual part of the office until the new elections.