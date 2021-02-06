D.he new American President Joe Biden does not want to give his predecessor Donald Trump access to confidential intelligence information as usual. Trump showed “erratic behavior” and could divulge secret information, Biden said in an interview published on Friday evening with the TV broadcaster CBS. He doesn’t want to speculate what might happen, but Trump simply doesn’t need the information anymore, Biden said.

The president stressed that his assessment was independent of Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitol by his supporters in early January. “What does the intelligence bring him, what influence does he have at all, besides the fact that he could make a mistake and say something?” Asked Biden. His interview with the broadcaster CBS is to be broadcast in advance of the Super Bowl on Sunday, arguably the most important game of the year in American football.

Former American presidents usually continue to receive confidential briefings from the secret services. Before Trump can get this, Biden has to agree. Critics had accused Trump of revealing secret information several times as president. In addition, according to consistent American media reports, he is said to have shown little interest in the briefings of the secret services, which are packed with information. The briefings were recently only rarely noted on his public calendar, with Biden they are almost every day.

Secret services have apparently underestimated the threat from right-wing Trump fans

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports new details that show why American intelligence underestimated the threat posed by pro-Trump right-wing extremists before the January 6 attack on the Capitol. On January 4, the United States Capitol Police’s Intelligence Department published a report listing all the groups known to want to come to town planning a rally for President Donald Trump two days later. The mailing revealed a low likelihood that any of the groups would break the law or incite violence, and labeled the chances as “unlikely,” “highly unlikely,” or “distant”.

However, the document, which had not previously been made public, never addressed the likelihood that all of these groups could come together in a flammable mixture and thus escalate the violence. The same office had presented a much more threatening picture just the day before: Citing information from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, it warned that the reason for many Trump supporters could be the “last opportunity” to “discard the results of the presidential elections “And warned of acts of desperation and considerable danger to law enforcement and the public.