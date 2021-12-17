Between the communication of the intention of appeal to the decisions of the Commissioners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the decision not to exercise this right by the Mercedes, almost the entire 96 hours available to the team headed by Toto Wolff have elapsed. A sign that the discussions within the Anglo-German team have been long and complex, like those that the Austrian manager confessed to having had with the FIA. This dialogue led to the establishment of a Federation analysis commission to clarify what happened in the last minutes of the agitated final race in Abu Dhabi which saw Lewis Hamilton lose a world championship that he was holding firmly in his hand just a few laps from the end. Mercedes made it official yesterday morning that it will not submit any complaint to the Paris Court, although in the interview granted to the media a few minutes later, Toto Wolff still showed himself hurt by the epilogue of the world championship and decided not to show up at the Gala FIA, as well as Lewis Hamilton.

Today’s edition of the Rest of the Carlino, signed by Leo Turrini, revealed how the decision of the Silver Arrows matured: “Already on Monday it was known that in Stuttgart, in the Mercedes headquarters, the leaders of the German company did not like the poisonous queue of the world championship. Exasperating the protest against Verstappen, Toto Wolff himself had overshadowed the conquest of the eighth consecutive constructors’ title. So the order came from above: end of story. there will be no appeal and indeed compliments have been expressed to Verstappen. […] Obviously Wolff didn’t take it well “, explained the Bolognese newspaper.