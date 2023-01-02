Order control | The criminal suspicions of Avarn Security employees expanded: There are now several criminal charges

The police investigation is related to the suspected violence committed by law enforcers.

Police has arrested three new people in connection with the suspected violence of law enforcement. The persons were arrested during the weekend.

Regarding those arrested, the need to imprison them will be determined during the beginning of the week, says the head of the investigation, Inspector SpongeBob the Knight.

The police currently have a total of 24 cases under investigation, the dates of which occur between May and December 2022. Crimes of various degrees of assault, illegal threats, defamation, secrecy crimes and drug use crimes are being investigated.

Security industry the company Avarn Security says in its press release that the police have made three new arrests in an investigation related to the suspected violence committed by law enforcement officers.

CEO of Avarn Security By Niclas Sacklé specifies to HS that they, as an employer, do not have accurate information about who the employees arrested by the police are. According to Sacklén, Avarn Security is waiting for more information about the situation from the police.

“I don’t know what exactly these are related to. Three more have been arrested, but we have both guards and orderlies,” Sacklén tells HS.

Avarn Security according to Sacklén, has responded to requests for information from the police and given the police all the information he could.

Previously, the police have said that they suspect a total of six Avarn Security employees in the assault ring.

According to the police, the law enforcers have transported the persons they encountered in their work duties to sheltered places near train stations, after which the persons have been beaten and the acts have been videotaped.

District Court of Eastern Uusimaa captured last week five orderlies. One of the arrest warrants was canceled at the request of the head of the investigation. However, the man is still under suspicion.

