Order control | Experts: Abuses by order supervisors remain hidden because they are targeted at those in a vulnerable position

Six law enforcers working in the Helsinki region are suspected of a large-scale assault. According to experts, abuses are also hidden because they are aimed at people in a weaker position.

Organizers excessive use of force may remain hidden from the authorities in Finland. Both research evidence and experience from the streets of Helsinki point in this direction.

University lecturer working at the Faculty of Law of the University of Turku Elsa Saarikkomäki says that, according to the survey, people in a weaker position do not necessarily report their unpleasant experiences with guards and law enforcers very easily.

Saarikkomäki has especially studied young people’s experiences of private security operators.

“Young people have had a strong experience that their experiences are not taken seriously. They have suspected that they wouldn’t be believed,” says Saarikkomäki.

Abuses experienced by the homeless and substance abusers may also go unreported. That’s what he says Robert Koski from the Deaconess Institute in Helsinki. Koski works as a project manager in the Tukialus project, which carries out mobile intoxicants.

“It’s part of the drug culture that, for many reasons, you don’t want to take things forward, even if there is reason to do so in some cases.”

According to Koske, the clients of the deaconess institution have many encounters with guards and the authorities.

“There can be positive experiences, but also a lot of experiences that they feel are unfair and negative,” says Koski.

Eastern Uusimaa the police announced on Monday from a wide range of abuse, where the suspect is currently six people working as security guards. Suspected are working in a large security company called Avarn Security.

Those suspected of crimes have filmed the acts. The recordings reveal violence, subjugation and humiliation. The identities of the victims are not known to the police. Whether the victims have something in common is also still unclear.

According to the police, the victims include both young and older people. Also, skin color does not seem to have been a reason for being a victim.

Saarikkomäki says that the young people interviewed for the study described their encounters with the guards as scary. The situations were also often perceived as unfair.

“When young people are spoken to disparagingly or racist terms are used in these situations, they erode trust in the authorities,” Saarikkomäki sums up.

Some of the young people interviewed said that they had been abused. One participant in the interview said, for example, that a security guard had thrown him down the stairs.

“ “Unprofessionalism was often mentioned in the interviews.”

The guards and the violence used by law enforcers is not the first time that this is a news topic.

In Saarikkomäki’s study, young people felt that interaction with the police went better than with employees of security companies.

“Unprofessionalism was often mentioned in the interviews. According to the young people, security guards and orderlies were more easily provoked,” says Saarikkomäki.

According to Saarikkomäki, many saw the reason also in the short education.

For example, the basic course of a security guard takes 40 hours. The lecture-style training includes practical exercises.

The training covers, among other things, legislation, encountering an aggressive person, emergency first aid and control of the use of force.

After completing the course, it is possible to apply for approval from the police to become a police officer.

HS in 2019 reviewed the criminal convictions of law enforcement officers. The investigation revealed that even a conviction for attempted murder had not taken away the law enforcement officer’s license to practice his profession.

Some of the law enforcers had received a permit, even though the court had previously convicted them of, for example, violent crimes. Osa’s permit remained valid despite the recent sentence.

In the investigation, all convictions of law enforcement officers were reviewed, not just convictions from work duties. On average, law enforcement officers have received criminal charges as often as the rest of the population.

Question whether or not the actions of law enforcers are adequately monitored is very important for at least two reasons.

First of all, the scale of the phenomenon is large. There are stewards everywhere. They stand as porters at bar doors and keep an eye on customers at entertainment and sporting events. Tens of thousands of permits are valid in the private security sector.

Second, unlike many other fields, law enforcement officers are authorized to use force in their profession. The use of force permit places an exceptional demand on the discretion of those acting as law enforcement officers.

Permits for law enforcers are issued by the police department. It can deny or revoke the permit if the person no longer meets the conditions for the permit.

According to the police, even serious criminal suspicions should lead to the order control card being shelved. HS’s investigation showed, however, that there are gaps in the system, which are related, among other things, to the fact that permits are checked very rarely.