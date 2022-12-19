Cooking & EatingThose who order their groceries online today and hope to have them at home before Christmas can sometimes be disappointed. It’s going very fast with the delivery moments.

At Albert Heijn and Jumbo, almost all locks have already been forgiven before Christmas. The first delivery time is sometimes only a day after Christmas. Despite the fact that the supermarkets have expanded their delivery capacity considerably and even deliver on Boxing Day. “However, we also see that the delivery times are filling up at Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” reports AH spokesperson Pauline van den Brandhof.

“Just like in our stores, the days leading up to Christmas are also incredibly busy online at Jumbo,” responds Mariska Bergmans of Jumbo. “Depending on the location of our customers, it is currently still possible to order groceries that are for the Christmas will be delivered at home or can be picked up at a Pick Up Point.” See also TCU approves Congonhas concession and 14 more airports

Order online via Jumbo.com and the Jumbo app is becoming increasingly popular, says Bergmans of Jumbo. “We are constantly working to increase our capacity, for both private and business customers. We run at maximum capacity in the days before Christmas to ensure that we can meet the demand of our customers as best as possible and ensure that they have the Christmas groceries before Christmas.”

screenshot delivery AH © screenshot



12,000 rides

Albert Heijn also shows how busy it is at Christmas online. For example, someone who is not a regular customer (and has a bundle) can whistle for groceries for Christmas Day in Rijswijk. On Boxing Day there is room from three o’clock in the afternoon. More than 1,000 delivery drivers hit the road per day, according to Albert Heijn. “And extra delivery times have been added, for example in the morning between 7 and 8 am and in the afternoon between 3 and 4 pm. This week we are doing more than 12,000 journeys (including electric) in total.” See also Digital Magazine - 'Bilan Media': journalism by women for women in Somalia

Albert Heijn warned regular customers well in advance that they could plan their shopping for the rest of the month from Christmas Eve on 5 December. For customers without a bundle, this applied from 12 December.

At online supermarket Picnic, the demand for home delivery of Christmas groceries is even greater this year than last year. The delivery driver has prepared well for the crowds, says Picnic boss Michiel Muller: ,,We have a lot of extra staff at work this year. Shoppers and runners, people who otherwise collect the groceries, now help with the delivery. And we deliver on Boxing Day, just like last year.”

Picnic customers who want to order their Christmas groceries today need not fear that they will be too late. They will get the groceries before Christmas, Muller promises. “But those who want to order a day in advance can be disappointed,” says Muller.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Australia reports first death from Omicron strain





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.