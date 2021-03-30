Gonzalo Verdú has been fixed for the two coaches that Elche has had this season: Jorge Almirón and Fran Escribá. Nevertheless, the Cartagena central point out that the replacement on the bench has meant “a notable improvement” which now allows the descent to two points to be maintained. He understands that salvation passes through Martínez Valero and, therefore, we must continue adding at home against Real Betis. He hopes that the fans can enjoy the team from the stands next season in the First Division.

Outside the descent: “The classification reflects that we have done many things well. The season is being good, but now we must finish it with these last ten games. In the end, if you don’t save yourself, nothing you have done so far will do.”

Debut in the elite: “I am feeling well in my debut in the First Division, but the evaluations must be made at the end of the season to see how far we have come and what we have achieved. I am feeling comfortable and with the confidence of the coach, so no more I can order”.

Last ten days: “We face the most important part of the season, in which the objectives are decided. Everything is open and we arrived in a good dynamic. The week of the break has been very good for us to recover, put ourselves to the top and play with more guarantees what remains ahead “.

Options to stay: “Everything remains to be decided, but the situation in the table gives reason to believe and to know that we must continue to insist on all those things that we have done well.”

Coach change: “The team is seeing a notable improvement in terms of order. That will be key in the numerous direct confrontations that remain. The area below is very tight and the order and solvency that the team is having will be key to face each match, starting with Sunday’s match against Real Betis “.

Next rival: “Real Betis is being one of the best teams of the year 2021. It will be a very demanding match. In Seville they surpassed us because at the football level they surpassed us and we want to make up for that match to make it difficult for them. They arrive very well, although we have won both games since the arrival of the new coach and we are going for it, we are confident of winning. “

Pillars of permanence: “The key is to have a cool head and know that each game is a world. There will be difficult moments in this final stretch and we must be prepared to face them. There are six games left at home and four away, and this Sunday we have to win. We have to give it a try. to this day the importance it has “.

Hobby: “There was a lot of talk that at this time the public could enter the stadiums, but this is not being the case and the only thing left to do is fight for the goal, even without them, so that next season they can enjoy a full campaign in the First Division. We notice your support on social media and we ask you to keep pushing because this is everyone’s goal and we hope to see you next season in the top flight “.