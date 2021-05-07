Francisca Ordega arrived at Levante just a few weeks ago to reinforce the Granota attack after the loss of Eva Navarro with a torn cruciate ligament. However, the Nigerian has not had her chance yet, but she is patient and understanding: “I’m not the coach. Every player wants to play. The team is doing very well, I have to learn how the team, the players and the coach are working. It would not be fair to want to be a newcomer starter when the whole team is doing well. “, he sentenced.

The forward already feels at home, however, she knew several of the members of María Pry’s team: “I met Stefi in America, I also know Viola and Esther from my time at Atlético.” As rojiblanca he barely lasted six months in which he played eight games, two of them as a starter, without achieving any goals. In total 216 minutes in the Primera Iberdrola as an experience, but in Valencia he hopes to spend more time. “I want to play the Champions League with Levante,” he said, “Every player wants to play that competition.” It is the great granota objective and they have it at their fingertips.

The other great dream is the Copa de la Reina. Ordega assured that the quarterfinals were complicated: “It was a tough game, but we got the goal in the last minute and we made it to the semifinals”. Now they are two games away from getting a title for the Granota team that resists them. The Cup and the Champions League, two dreams that are getting closer and closer …