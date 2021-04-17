Bad face this time from Marc Márquez on his return to the box after FP3 of the Portuguese GP, influenced by a final fifteenth place in free practice that will force him to go through the purgatory of Q1, to see his brother come out through his ears in front of his nose Alex Marquez and because of the generalized bad body that everyone had when the red flag appeared, at 4:11 after the end of the session, so that Jorge Martín was treated when he was immobile in the loophole of turn 7 because of the immediate intervention medical team led by Dr. Ángel Charte.

The stick of the notavo was very hard. The cameras only picked up the action when the Pramac Ducati was on the ground, and the tumble through the gravel was chilling. At that point the pilots reach 200 per hour and reduce to 138, so it is a turn of the rapids, and the same point where on Friday Marc left a chilling roll on both wheels. The Madrilenian could not rejoin himself and, although he had to be transferred on a stretcher to the ambulance, and from there to the Portimao medical center, the best news is that he was conscious. Also, Fonsi Nieto, coach of the Italian team, reassured everyone by saying that his leg and hand hurt, but that he was out of danger.

With such a panorama, the pilots had to forget about the injured teammate and go out on the track to give everything in two laps launched, because there was no time for more. There, Marc was still green, who reappeared this weekend nine months after breaking the humerus in his right arm. In the first round he came off slightly and lost that bullet. In the second, he saw his brother fall in front of him. Thus, it is normal that he could not improve his time and that he finished in a fifteenth place that forces him to go through the repechage.

The Q1 is presented in a hurry, because in addition to the Repsol Honda rider there will also be, for the third consecutive GP, the current champion, a Joan Mir who finished twelfth, just behind Álex Márquez. Other important names that will give luster to the first qualifier in which the first two will advance to Q2 are those of Pol 13º or Rossi 14º. Those who complied with the procedure of getting between the top ten were Quartararo, Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Zarco, Rins, Miller, Marini, Aleix, Oliveira and Maverick.