The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, once confessed to a former collaborator of his that he has three great fears in life: that he hack systems, their employees being physically harmed, and their social network being ripped apart by lawmakers. This last fear is not unreasonable. Perhaps because the founding motto of Facebook, Move fast and break things (move fast and break things), was taken at face value. This is how it is considered by at least both the US regulator and several state governments in the country, which opened investigations against the company two years ago for harming its users and competitors. The EU also believes it, with whom it has been litigating for years on account of the community requirement for certain privacy guarantees in the processing of its citizens’ data.

Meta’s veiled threat to leave the Old Continent, launched this week in a document submitted to the SEC, the market regulator in the US, is part of this latest battle. It is not even the first time that Zuckerberg has resorted to this dramatic ultimatum: he did it already in 2020, when the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that the digital data transfer mechanism between Europe and the US was not valid. . All data collected by the Meta platforms is sent to servers in the US for storage and processing. The company’s business, in fact, consists of transforming the information it collects from its users into relevant clues for advertisers so that they can personalize their advertising.

The new ruling aims to influence another judicial decision that is about to fall: the Irish data protection authority, the country in which Meta has its European headquarters, must decide whether the framework that has been used from 2020 until today for the transatlantic transfer of data (the Standard Contractual Clauses, SCC) complies or not with community regulations. If not, Meta could continue to send data to the US, but should establish additional mechanisms to ensure the security of that data. That is to say: this transfer would be considerably more expensive.

“When you have a business based on a constant flow of information between its different affiliated companies and also on a global scale, any addition to the data transfer makes it difficult for them on a day-to-day basis,” says Alejandra Matas, director of the New Law area of ​​the legal division of PwC Tax. According to this lawyer, other companies such as Amazon or Google, which are facing the same situation, are already working on it. “They are seeing if in some cases it is possible to host the data in Europe to avoid the problem or seeing what additional guarantees they can include in the contracts.”

Meta is not going through its best moment. Last week it became known that, for the first time in history, Facebook fell in the number of daily users: it went from 1,930 million to 1,929. The figure is still huge, unattainable for its competitors, but analysts are already talking about Mark Zuckerberg’s star social network may have peaked. The company fell 26% on the stock market the day these figures were made public, which due to its mammoth size meant losses of 251,000 million dollars. Considering that Meta’s revenue is based on maintaining a large user base from which it can process relevant data for advertisers, giving up Europe would mean voluntarily cutting a significant part of its business.

Hence, few give credibility to the announcement of an eventual withdrawal from the EU. “The problem is that they just don’t respect the law. I am sure that if Meta leaves, others will quickly take their place with a legal product. This seems like a ridiculous threat launched by an incredibly arrogant multinational”, Austrian jurist Max Schrems told EL PAÍS. This young lawyer is not just anyone in this story. It was he who lit the spark that set in motion the community legal machinery that has tightened the ropes on Facebook (now Meta).

The transatlantic data highway

In the US, unlike in the EU, there is no federal law that regulates the management of private data of individuals. That not only means that companies can exchange, trade and exploit them at will, but that government agencies (such as the CIA, FBI or NSA) can intervene them whenever they want. The norm that orders these issues in Europe is since 2018 the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD), but before this there were others. One of the fundamental principles of the RGPD is that the user must know what their data is used for and give consent to what is going to be done with them.

Since the beginning of the century, the North American country and the EU have relied on the agreement Safe Harbor (Safe Harbor) to articulate the proper treatment on US soil of the data of European citizens. Schrems got in 2015 after a series of lawsuits filed precisely against Facebook that the CJEU freeze that agreement considering that if the US security agencies could access all the data that was in its territory, including those of European citizens that are stored on American servers, these did not have the same guarantees as in Europe. The sentence became known as Schrems I.

In response, the European Commission approved the agreement Privacy Shield (Privacy Shield), which tried to allow the transatlantic exchange of data with new safeguards. After being appealed again, the CJEU declared it invalid in 2020 (Schrems II). The data of Europeans should remain on European soil so that the community data protection regulations apply to it.

In December last year, the NOYB association (acronym for None Of Your Business, It’s none of your business), founded and directed by Schrems, released some internal Facebook documents in which the company’s lawyers imply that they do not consider themselves obliged to keep the private data of their Facebook users on European servers. EU. In other words, they consider that the two CJEU rulings do not affect them, despite the fact that in both cases they were the response to lawsuits against Facebook.

what can happen now

In August 2020, Meta received a preliminary decision from the Irish Data Protection Authority (IDPC) that data transfers between Facebook Ireland (the company’s European parent company) and the Menlo Park headquarters did not comply with all data transfers. the guarantees of the RGPD. “We believe that the final decision will be made in the first half of 2022,” the company says in the document sent to the US regulator. “If a new data transfer framework is not adopted (…) we will not be able to offer our most important products in Europe, including Facebook and Instagram,” the notice concludes. “We have no desire or plan to withdraw from Europe,” a spokesman was quick to clarify yesterday, “but the simple reality is that Meta relies on data transfer between the EU and the US to operate its services.”

It cannot be said that panic has spread in Europe. “I’ve been without Facebook or Twitter for four years and life has been fantastic,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters in a statement. collected by Bloomberg after coinciding in an event in Paris with his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire. “I can confirm that we would live very well without Facebook,” added the latter. “The digital giants must understand that Europe will resist and reassert its sovereignty.” The European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, made a similar statement today. “I’m on Instagram. If it stops working I will gain 10 or 20 minutes a day,” she told Bloomberg TV.

The EU is in fact preparing two regulations with which to materialize this control. These are the Digital Services Law, which establishes the responsibility of the platforms in the event that illegal content is published, and the Digital Markets Law, designed to facilitate free competition on the platforms. Both are pending to be discussed and approved by the European Parliament.

