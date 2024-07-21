Robot Entertainment has announced a new chapter in his well-known series Orcs Must Die!, in this case characterized by some novelties and evolutions, as also demonstrated by the presentation trailer: let’s see then Orcs Must Die! Deathtrapwhich takes the strategy series forward in new directions.

Again, this is basically a matter of one tower defense style strategy focused on the clash with hordes of orcs to keep at bay, in order to keep the human kingdom alive. In this case, some new features are also introduced, such as 4-player cooperative multiplayer and some roguelike style elements.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap features a new progression system that takes on some roguelike elements, larger environments, and even some evolutions applied to the third-person combat system.