Robot Entertainment has announced a new chapter in his well-known series Orcs Must Die!, in this case characterized by some novelties and evolutions, as also demonstrated by the presentation trailer: let’s see then Orcs Must Die! Deathtrapwhich takes the strategy series forward in new directions.
Again, this is basically a matter of one tower defense style strategy focused on the clash with hordes of orcs to keep at bay, in order to keep the human kingdom alive. In this case, some new features are also introduced, such as 4-player cooperative multiplayer and some roguelike style elements.
Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap features a new progression system that takes on some roguelike elements, larger environments, and even some evolutions applied to the third-person combat system.
Evolution in every field
What is also clearly visible from the trailer is a completely new characterization, quite cartoonish but very interesting, which still recalls the fantasy tradition of the series.
This is essentially the fifth chapter of the franchise, after the first one in 2011 originally released on Xbox Live Arcade, and it is quite technically advanced, thanks to the transition to Unreal Engine 5.
Orcs Must Die! 2 then came out in 2012 with two-player cooperative multiplayer, followed by Orcs Must Die! Unchained in 2017, and then a full-blown Orcs Must Die! 3 in 2020 as a timed exclusive to Google Stadia.
With Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap the series returns to being aXbox console exclusiveand will arrive in 2025 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, pending a more precise release date.
