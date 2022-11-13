Orco Feglino – Double intervention today for the Alpine and Speleological Rescue Liguria in the hinterland of Orco Feglino for two hunters presumably injured by the same boar.

The first hunter was rescued from injuries to his leg and hand. The helicopter rescue could not intervene due to too much wind. So to reach the man was the team on the ground (also of the fire brigade). The hunter was medicated and transported by road. From here, by ambulance, to Santa Corona in Pietra Ligure.

In the meantime, however, here it is another call for the same type of rescue for the other hunter who had previously phoned 112 for the companion attacked by a wild boar. The very same animal (at least so it is assumed) had also attacked the other hunter who was reuniting with the team. Also for the latter some wounds and transport to the Santa Corona.