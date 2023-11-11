This Saturday, November 11, the 2023 Orchid Festival will take place in the Plaza para Todos in Maracaibo, in the state of Zulia. This musical show, whose first edition took place in 1984, will be making its return after 11 years and the participation of more than 10,000 people is expected. In this note, find out on which channel it will be broadcast LIVE and who the guest artists will be.

Where to watch the 2023 Orchid Festival LIVE?

The official broadcast of the 2023 Orchid Festival will be carried out by Venevision, for all of Venezuela, while the rest of the world will be able to witness this special presentation LIVE from the Venevisión Play digital platform. The show is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm (Venezuelan time).

Who will perform at the 2023 Orchid Festival LIVE?

The show will be hosted by Nieves Soteldo, Henrys Silva and Daniel Sarcos, who will be presenting LIVE the invited artists for this new edition of the already iconic festival. Among the musicians who will be participating in this show are:

Karina

Magic Juan

Mr. So-and-so

Neguito Borjas and the Pozón bagpipers

The white

Dany Gottera

Jonathan Moly

Gustavo Elis

Juan Miguel

Gio & Gabo from The Perfect Melody

Aran One

Sixto Rein

Criollo House

