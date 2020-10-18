Orchestras New corona instructions put wind orchestras cramped as callers produce droplets in the air that could spread the virus

The traditional Karelia Wind Orchestra put the action on ice on Friday.

New the corona recommendations hit hard on the activities of finnish amateur orchestras.

The worst in trouble are the wind orchestras.

According to a recommendation issued by the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, “amateur orchestras should consider rehearsals without wind instruments, which in many cases interrupts operations altogether.

The Karelia Wind Orchestra, which holds rehearsals at the Käpylä Karjalatalo in Helsinki, put its activities on ice on Friday.

“It was a decision dictated by coercion. Not difficult, but very annoying, ”the conductor acting Heino Koistinen says.

At issue is now the second time during a coronavirus pandemic that the orchestra had to suspend its activities. In mid-March, Karelians had to go on a gig trip to Florida, but on the day of departure, the events were canceled.

Immediately, the entire spring calendar emptied.

When rehearsals began again in August, some of the older musicians had decided to leave the hobby altogether.

“Yes, this situation is dramatic in the sense that we have a lot of elderly former professional musicians as musicians. They retire, for example, from the Helsinki City Orchestra, the National Opera or the Radio Symphony Orchestra. Yes, their omission would be a real danger. We have quite demanding orchestral material, and we can’t line up players who can’t make it. ”

Now the orchestra will have to cancel two performances by Karjalatalo within a week. Canceled or at stake are also the opening of Stockmann’s fairytale window, Independence Day gigs, the Salvation Army’s homeless Christmas party and a Christmas concert in Tampere’s old church.

The conductor mourns every miss not performed.

“It’s a composition and a musician, but there has to be an audience as well. It brings that juju to it, ”says Koistinen.

Right as a new thing, the recommendations will not come, as the fate of wind players has been pondered several times over the summer. At that time, the Finnish Theaters ‘organization for professional theaters’ advocacy and employers recommended plexiglass to wind players.

At the same time, the Finnish bishops issued a recommendation that the use of wind instruments in church services should be carefully considered.

Seriously The new guidelines also draw the lead of the Retuperä WBK wind orchestra, Audio Dubbadon, which appears in the story under his artist name.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the gig calendar of the orchestra, which usually plays at student parties, is empty, and the grand concert of the spring Finlandia Hall is also in small danger.

Compared to many other orchestras, Retuperä’s WBK is a small group. There are about twenty callers, which makes it possible to keep safety distances of up to three meters in the spacious training room.

“Personally, I wish the workouts could still be held. Then, if or when, in the metropolitan area, we move into the spread phase, then we will probably have to take a break from training, ”Dubbado says.

Once the possible continuation of the weekly rehearsals will be decided by the orchestra’s hose council. The conductor has also considered keeping rehearsals at a distance, but finds it quite impossible.

“It doesn’t become anything at all through someone’s Zoom. And it doesn’t quite go so much that everyone would practice their own stems at home, and then just beat them together. Arranging the songs is a long process. ”

Finnish orchestras are not alone with the problem, as the safety of wind instruments is currently being considered around the world during the Corona Age.

Science magazine said in July from a study in which a university university soprano, clarinetist, flutist, horn player and trumpet player were confined to a room, and then measured the amount of aerosols they produced.

The result was that callers produced droplets in the air that could spread the virus, but bags installed in front of the instruments reduced the risk.

Finnish conductors have little experience with bags or other shelters.

“If there’s such a feeling that drops are flying from that horn, then why not, you can try it, maybe it will help,” Dubbado says.