Quiet Esquerra. We can disappeared. Bildu asking about the Zumaia shipyards and the PNV being interested in paternity leaves, which should be around now when the Txoko quota falls and we have to see who we have. Sánchez’s partners live in a parallel reality in which there are no indicted attorneys general nor a Government drowned by accusations of corruption. So they move in silence and darkness like Vichy collaborators, but in a shabby way. It is in everyone’s interest to maintain a weak but alive Government; in a coma, but with a pulse; with a tracheostomy, but with the will and the pen on the bedside table, in case they still had time to get something else out of the old man. For all of the above, their participation in the control sessions is anecdotal. And the truth is that we cannot expect more than that from the extreme left: they are neither democrats, nor do they believe in the Constitution, nor do they believe in Spain. They are interested in the institutions to squat or destroy them. It is what it is. But the PNV will take years to explain what it is doing with its little ‘harrijasotzaile’ hands, which no longer support stones but rather mediocre and discredited governments. They, so European, only lack the third world tan; They, so little Latin, only need the Central American mustache and start singing a cumbia (the cumbia of the manger or something like that) and liven up the intermissions of the federal congresses of their masters, previously simple ‘maketos’ of service. But Junts is in another place. His maneuvers in the dark do not include silence, but a philharmonic. Hence the orchestral maneuvers in the dark, which the day before took the form of a chorus asking for a motion of confidence and then that of a duo together with the PP trying to sneak an amendment into the taxation of electricity production and which, as you know, It ended with another pout from the PSOE that public opinion has assumed with the naturalness with which these things are assumed in Palermo. But in the control session came the ‘ritornello’ from Mrs. Nogueras (Mrs. Noguera for Sánchez, it’s not that he doesn’t pay attention to her, but that he doesn’t even know her last name). Sánchez offered her his hand but she seemed to have more interest in her behind – “move your ass,” he told her – to demand that before agreeing on the new budgets, everything agreed in the previous ones be fulfilled: powers, amnesty, official Catalan in the European institutions, Catalan Police, multi-recidivism law—immigration powers—, language issues, etc. It is a commonplace to assure that Junts will never participate in a motion of censure against Sánchez, but Rufián never tires of warning that it is only a matter of time before it happens. And I think you may be right. And do not rule out that Feijóo, winking at Puigdemont in public, could agree to become president supported by Vox and Junts, which would mean, without a doubt, another 25 years of Sanchista peace. Related News standard Yes The clamp of PP and Junts to abolishing an electricity tax deepens the weakness of the PSOE Juan Casillas Bayo The socialists are looking for ways to “reverse” the parliamentary setback and slow down the processing of the lawSo Furthermore, the PP and Vox, almost without exception, oriented their questions to remember the corruption that suffocates the PSOE and the Government while the ministers responded with the argument of macroeconomic success and adorned it with allusions to right-wing corruption. All of them, one and the other, with that vulgarity so popular with the masses with the exception of Aagensen, who has education, class and technical ability to export and who makes you want to gather up in a very soft blanket and take it to a quiet and dry place. , far from the musty and gray humidity in which he sits every Tuesday. Montero referred to Mayor Oreja’s nonsense in the Senate, of course. I remind you that Jaime Mayor had defended creationism against the opinion of Darwin and the last four Popes. In other words, neither science nor faith. Instead of distancing herself with the silence that common sense seems to require, the popular deputy Patricia Rodríguez tried to justify it by remembering that the PSOE voted in favor of said ‘conclave’. And don’t let the PSOE think of a motion that brings to the fore flat-earthers, anti-vaccines or people who believe that Elvis is still alive, as quite a few come out. Well, if you want to know why Sánchez feels invincible despite everything, maybe you can start there.

#Orchestral #maneuvers #dark