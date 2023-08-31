The conductor John Eliot Gardiner, 80, has decided to withdraw from all his commitments until next year to undergo therapy after being accused of an alleged assault, as reported to the media on Thursday.

The director had already withdrawn from the BBC’s famous summer concerts, the Proms, after being accused of hitting a singer who had walked off stage in the wrong direction. In a statement, the musician apologized for “the anguish caused” and highlighted his decision to “get specialized help” which, as he admits, he has needed “for some time.”

“I want to apologize to colleagues who have felt mistreated and to anyone who may be disappointed by my decision to take time to address my issues,” he adds. “I am heartbroken that I have caused so much distress and I am determined to learn from my mistakes,” he stresses.

Intermusica, the director’s agency, told the media that it “regrets” his behavior and that he will consult with medical advisers to focus on his mental health. The incident, in which the director allegedly punched singer William Thomas in a backstage altercation, took place last week at a festival in France.

